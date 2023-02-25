Pence Swipes at Trump 2024 Candidacy: ‘We’ll Have Better Choices Than My Old Running Mate’

Former vice president Mike Pence insisted that the 2024 Republican presidential field will offer “better choices” than his old boss, Donald Trump.

“I think the times call for different leadership,” Pence told NBC’s Ali Vitali in an interview that aired Friday. “I’m confident we’ll have better choices than my old running mate.”

“I’m very confident that Republican primary voters are going to choose the right standard bearer for this moment in our nation’s history,” Pence added. “Someone that can provide not only the policies in leadership but the style of leadership that will help bring our nation back.”

In recent months, Pence has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Trump. Following Election Day 2022, during which Trump-endorsed candidates had a poor showing, Pence condemned the former president’s actions surrounding January 6 and the Capitol riots.

“The president’s words and actions in and around January 6 were reckless. The tweet that he issued the day [of],” Pence said in an interview on Face The Nation, “endangered my family and endangered people that were in the Capitol and was indefensible.”

The interview was part of a promotional tour for Pence’s new memoir, So Help Me God, that shed new light on the events of January 6.

Without naming names, in a recent speech, Pence further denounced Republicans who have turned a blind eye to Russia. “While some in my party have taken a somewhat different view, let me be clear: There can be no room in the leadership of the Republican Party for apologists for Putin,” Pence said.

So far, only Trump, his former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy have announced their campaigns for the nomination.

We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them. pic.twitter.com/bz5Qtt4tmm — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

Ramaswamy, the author of Woke Inc., told National Review on Tuesday: “I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream — one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence itself.”

Although Pence has yet to formally declare his candidacy, he has been on a media blitz to establish his public profile. Late last year, he quietly met with financial donors in a bid to seemingly shore up support ahead of the race.

