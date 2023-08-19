Pence talks about Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks about his relationship with former President Donald Trump.
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks about his relationship with former President Donald Trump.
Trump's towering legal problems could affect financial markets and the economy in unexpected ways. Here's how it might all shake out.
On Tuesday, after the Justice Department issued a new criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump, his vice president, Mike Pence, issued a stern rebuke to his former running mate.
New court papers first reported by Politico reveal that the special counsel investigating former President Trump secured a search warrant for his Twitter account back in January. The documents, which were unsealed Wednesday, show that prosecutors exploring Trump's role in the January 6 attack extended their search to Trump's communications over social media — particularly the platform he used to direct insurrectionists at the Capitol that day. “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Trump wrote in a tweet as events at the Capitol unfolded.
The former president pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges stemming from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into his efforts to hold on to power following his 2020 election loss — including his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The former ESPN host claims the veteran journalist tried to "tackle" her.
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates as he awaits trial
James Harden got the NBA's attention when he ripped 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
The celeb's go-to vitamin E serum moisturizes and helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles, scars and stretch marks.
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
Harden has spent the past week dismantling his association with the 76ers.
The former president’s Georgia indictment has some observers asking whether the various prosecutors going after Trump are unintentionally undermining each other.
The biggest news stories this morning: Twitter's massive trove of data, recreating a song with brain scanning and Snapchat's AI briefly goes rogue.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news, and having a little fun. This week Mary Ann and Alex were joined by our regular guest host Kirsten Korosec, who is both a tremendous journalist and a great person to chat startups with.
The former NFL offensive lineman filed a petition to end the conservatorship on Monday, claiming the family had lied to him.
Six white former Mississippi police officers, some of whom reportedly called themselves the “Goon Squad,” pleaded guilty in a racist attack on two Black men who endured hours of torture from the officers.
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender after being indicted on 41 counts related to alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Here's what we know about the arrest and booking in Georgia.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
The @jack handle on Instagram is back up for grabs. Today, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, now Block CEO, announced he has deleted his Instagram account -- the one with the coveted first-name handle. In a post on decentralized social media Nostr, Dorsey shared he deleted the account after years of non-use.