Pence and Trump engage in back and forth
Support is building on Capitol Hill for legislation to clarify the vice president’s role on overseeing presidential elections.
Support is building on Capitol Hill for legislation to clarify the vice president’s role on overseeing presidential elections.
Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo
A senior Trump White House official told The Post it was up to them which White House presidential papers were destroyed.
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin urged the former vice president to "wake up" when it comes to the former president.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did not hold back in his criticism of how former President Donald Trump has sought to depict the deadly Jan. 6 attack against the Capitol.
Secret Service asked to remove Pence from the US Capitol on multiple occasions, but he refused to leave, according to his former chief of staff.
Chief Justice Paul Newby accused the court’s majority of “seizing the opportunity to advance its agenda.” | Editorial
At the moment the late Sen. John McCain green-lit Sarah Palin as his presidential running mate in 2008, he told top advisers: "F--- it. Let’s do it."The intrigue: McCain balled up a fist and shook it as if rolling dice, N.Y. Times political reporter Jeremy W. Peters reveals in his forthcoming book, "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The conversation in August 2008 — which to
"President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said during a speech on Friday.
The unfinished "Global Dream" rests quietly in a dock as the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the cruise ship into a nightmare for the shipyard in Wismar along Germany's windswept Baltic coast.
Trump accused Pence of being an "automatic conveyor belt" for "Old Crow Mitch McConnell" to get Joe Biden elected.
Staffers grabbed piles of paper torn up by Trump to try to reconstruct documents that were legally required to be preserved, The Washington Post reports.
Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster in an interview on Sunday pushed back on the Republican National Committee (RNC), saying the events of Jan. 6 amounted to "illegitimate political discourse.""It was it was illegitimate political discourse because it was an assault on the first branch of government," McMaster said during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation.""And so I think it's really important for us to come together now,...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) criticized the Republican National Committee's (RNC) apparent characterization of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as "legitimate political discourse" in a resolution to formally censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).The RNC on Friday voted to censure both lawmakers, with the resolution saying that they have been engaged in the "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in...
The video was released hours after the GOP said Capitol rioters were engaging in "legitimate political discourse."
Trump and others "engaged in a concerted effort to ... direct rally participants to storm the Capitol, enter the grounds, ‘fight like hell,’" argues the Jan. 6 case brief.
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said he does not agree with the Republican National Committee's characterization of Jan. 6 being "legitimate political discourse" if it applies to those who committed violence that day."I do not agree with that statement if it's applying to those who committed criminal offenses and violence to overtake our shrine of democracy," McCaul told ABC "This Week" host Martha Raddatz when asked if he supported the...
In his farewell message, the former quarterback fails to mention the New England Patriots. He played for the team for 20 years.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday said "vice presidents can't simply decide not to certify an election," breaking with former President Trump after he suggested that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the ability to overturn the results of the 2020 election.Asked by moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS's "Face the Nation" if he agreed with Pence - who on Friday said he had "no right to overturn the election" - Rubio said that after examining the...
Residents complain of constant air horn blasts, harassment, assault by truckers opposed to COVID-19 vaccines. "This is a siege," said Ottawa's police chief.
Pence last week broke with former President Donald Trump and said he did not have the authority to change the election results.