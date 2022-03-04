Pence in upcoming speech: 'There is no room in the party for apologists to Putin'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Miller
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Pence
    Mike Pence
    48th Vice President of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to deliver a speech Friday night that will call out Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as those who have suggested that NATO’s expansion played a role in his invasion of Ukraine.

"There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin," Pence will say to a Republican National Committee retreat in New Orleans, according to an excerpt obtained by Fox News. "There is only room for champions of freedom."

Former Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech on the stage of the Varkert Bazar cultural centre in Budapest on Sept. 23, 2021, during the fourth demographic summit. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images) <span class="copyright">ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech on the stage of the Varkert Bazar cultural centre in Budapest on Sept. 23, 2021, during the fourth demographic summit. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images) ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

GRAHAM CALLS ON RUSSIANS TO ASSASSINATE PUTIN: 'THE ONLY WAY THIS ENDS'

"To those who argue that NATO expansion is somehow responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, ask yourself where would our friends in Eastern Europe be today if they were not in NATO," Pence is expected to say. "Where would Russian tanks be today if NATO had not expanded the borders of freedom?"

Pence is expected to say that Republicans "must send a deafening message" that "Putin must stop or Putin must pay."

The speech comes after some Republicans have objected to NATO's expansion and seemingly downplayed the need for the United States to get involved in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The former vice-president will call on Republicans to demand that the Biden administration increases military spending "immediately", arms Ukraine with more lethal weapons, and sanction "all" financial institutions in Russia.

HUMANITARIAN NO-FLY ZONE OVER UKRAINE PROPOSED BY FORMER NATO SUPREME ALLIED COMMANDER

Pence, who some believe has ambitions to run for president in 2024, will also take several shots at President Biden’s foreign policy record.

"From day one President Biden has shown weakness on the world stage and the world is a more dangerous place as a result," Pence will say. "It’s no coincidence that Russia waited until 2022 to invade Ukraine. Weakness arouses evil and the magnitude of evil sweeping across Ukraine speaks volumes about the president. I say this not as a partisan but as an American.

Pence also calls Biden to authorize the Keystone XL pipeline and reopen oil and gas exploration in the United States in order to "put America back on the path of energy independence that we achieved under the Trump-Pence administration.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate invited to speak with Zelensky Saturday

    Senators have been invited to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via Zoom on Saturday, a Senate aide confirmed to The Hill. The meeting, which would take place on Saturday morning, would be the first time the full Senate has been able to speak with Zelensky since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine late last month. The meeting comes as lawmakers are working to pass billions in new aid for Ukraine and...

  • Ukrainian officials say Russia is breaking its promise to allow humanitarian aid into a captured city

    On Friday, Stanislav, a Kherson local, told Insider that he could only secure a day's worth of food due to Russia's military occupation.

  • Vladimir Putin made 'terrible mistake' invading Ukraine, University of Missouri prof says

    MU associate professor Stephen Quackenbush said Putin made a mistake in invading Ukraine by unifying NATO and bringing stifling sanctions.

  • Supreme Court Reimposes Death Penalty for Boston Bomber

    The Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Friday, reversing a federal appeals court decision.

  • Disabled orphans fleeing Kyiv received by Poles, Hungarians

    Some of Ukraine's most vulnerable citizens have reached safety in Poland through an effort of solidarity and compassion that transcended borders and raised a powerful counterpoint to war. On Wednesday, a train pulled into the station in Zahony, Hungary carrying about 200 people with severe physical and mental disabilities — residents of two orphanages for the disabled in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv that were evacuated as Russian forces battered the city.

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot Faces Lawsuit, Accused Of using Profanity During Meeting With Park District Law

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being accused of using obscene and derogatory language in a heated meeting with Park District lawyers over a statue of Christopher Columbus.

  • Dollar reigns supreme after Russia's invasion

    Money is memory, as the economist Narayana Kocherlakota once wrote. Ultimately, the dollars in a person's wallet, or checking account, are a record of having produced something of value to someone else, an entry in a cosmic ledger.Driving the news: But memories can be forgotten. The Russian government and countless Russian companies and individuals are learning that the hard way.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Wi

  • Kentucky elementary school teacher arrested in narcotics investigation

    The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on Friday for trafficking fentanyl, including an elementary teacher.

  • EU Eyeing Cryptocurrencies in Efforts to Bolster Sanctions on Russia

    The European Union is growing increasingly concerned over Russia’s potential adoption of cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions.

  • Macron fears 'worst is yet to come' from Putin after tense phone call

    French President Emmanuel Macron said he’s convinced the "worst is yet to come" from Russian President Vladimir Putin after a tense 90-minute call between the two leaders Thursday about the war in Ukraine, according to reports.

  • How the Stock Market Has Historically Reacted to War and Other Crises

    In the immediate aftermath of past crises, the Dow has fallen an average of 7%. But stocks were up an average of 9.6% after 18 weeks, according to Ned Davis Research.

  • White House says there's no 'strategic interest' in reducing oil supplies as Pelosi calls for Russian ban

    The Biden administration on Thursday poured cold water on banning oil imports from Russia, a move that some in Congress including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are calling for. "We don't have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing. "Less supply raises prices," she said. Psaki did not completely close the door to a future ban, however, saying "I don't have any assessment of that for you," when directly a

  • UK wants to stop Russians using its courts to silence critics

    LONDON (Reuters) -The British government will soon put forward proposals to stop Russian oligarchs using Britain's court system to sue those seeking to shine a light on corruption, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday. In recent years, London courts have been used by Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven to successfully sue a former British spy using data protection laws, and Roman Abramovich settled a case with the author of a book by a Reuters journalist that claimed he was directed to buy Chelsea soccer club by Putin.

  • China's legislature to meet with economy, Ukraine backdrop

    China’s 3,000-member ceremonial parliament will open its annual session Saturday with the government facing a slowing economy and international pressure over its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While domestic issues typically dominate the National People’s Congress, the war in Ukraine is highlighting the ideological confrontation between the American-led West and the competing world view of Beijing and Moscow. The delegates do little lawmaking — that’s handled by the 176-member Standing Committee, which meets year-round.

  • Why the U.S. Contracted With a Chinese Covid Test-Kit Maker You’ve Never Heard of

    A $1.8 billion Biden administration contract has given a huge boost to Chinese manufacturer Andon Health and sent its stock soaring.

  • Arthritis drug shown to reduce risk of COVID death in large UK trial

    Over 8,000 patients were administered baricitinib in addition to usual care, at random, or usual care alone, as part of the so-called RECOVERY trial, scientists from the University of Oxford said on Thursday. Results showed 546 patients in the usual care group died within 28 days but only 513 patients in the baricitinib group died where they were also given a corticosteroid like dexamethasone, tocilizumab or remdesivir. "This result confirms and extends earlier findings, providing greater certainty that baricitinib is beneficial and new data to guide the treatment of COVID-19 patients with a combination of drugs to dampen the immune response," said Peter Horby, Oxford professor and joint chief investigator.

  • Ukrainian Navy scuttles flagship as Russia advances on Mykolaiv

    Defence minister says Kyiv ‘building new fleet’

  • DeSantis defends scolding students over masks — and fundraises off it

    “Predictably, the leftist propagandists in our media had a meltdown and called me a ‘bully’ for allowing children to breathe fresh air," a campaign email reads.

  • Taiwan honors former top US diplomat Pompeo during his visit, which China slams as 'shameless'

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has honored former U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo with a special award in recognition of his efforts to strengthen relations between Washington and Taipei during his tenure under the Trump administration. Pompeo, who served as secretary of state from April 2018 to January 2021, is in Taiwan for a four-day visit involving meetings with public officials and business leaders.

  • Zelensky dials up demand for NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine

    ‘We are warriors of light,’ says Ukraine president. ‘The history of Europe will remember this forever.’