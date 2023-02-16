Pence vows to fight subpoena from DOJ

Associated Press

The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it is investigating possible civil rights violations by a Mississippi sheriff’s department after a drug raid last month left a Black man with a bullet wound to the face. There is a stark discrepancy in how police say the Jan. 24 incident unfolded and what lawyers for the family of Michael Corey Jenkins say occurred. The lawyers claim it was a racially motivated attack while police say the shooting occurred after someone pointed a gun at deputies during the late-night raid at a home in Rankin County, just east of the state capital of Jackson.