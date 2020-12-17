Pence zeroes in on Warnock at Georgia rally with ‘antisemitic’ charge

John T. Bennett
&lt;p&gt;Democratic Georgia US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock are facing GOP incumbents in runoff elections that will decide who controls the Senate.&lt;/p&gt; (EPA)

Democratic Georgia US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock are facing GOP incumbents in runoff elections that will decide who controls the Senate.

(EPA)

Vice President Mike Pence zeroed in on Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock by contending he is too radical and too anti-Israel for the Senate, telling a rally crowd there they should send back the state’s two GOP senators to block the Biden administration’s agenda.

Mr Pence spent more time during a rally in Columbus – his first of two there on Thursday – criticising Mr Warnock, who faces Senator Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election on 5 January. While he also had harsh words for Democrat Jon Ossoff, who faces GOP Senator David Perdue in another runoff the same day, the Black reverend took more flack.

“Radical liberal Rapheal Warnock … has demeaned our military,” Mr Pence said to boos, adding an allegation that the senate candidate has “defended the anti-semetic rhetoric of the Reverend Jeremiah Wright.

The conservative right-hand man of Donald Trump went on to contend Mr Warnock and Mr Ossoff have griped about Republicans during the president’s term slashing taxes, alleging they intend to raise taxes, if elected.

The outgoing VP was back in the Peach State for the second time in six days as Republicans attempt to hold their Senate majority.

Both sitting GOP Georgia senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, face Democratic challengers in 5 January runoff elections.

If Republicans win just one of those seats, they will maintain a razor-thin majority when the new Senate is seated early next month. But if both Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, win, that party would take the majority – via Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being able to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Both parties are deploying their biggest names to try taking the Senate gavel.

President-elect Joe Biden was in Atlanta on Monday, rallying car horn-honking supporters at a rally in Atlanta.

He urged Democrats to turn out in “record numbers” in support of their candidates because the Republicans incumbents would be a roadblock in the way of his agenda.

“I need two senators from the state who want to get something done, not two senators who want to stand in the way,” he said. “You still need to vote like your life depends on it – because it does."

Two days later, the VP agreed, declaring with vigor that Mr Perdue and Ms Loeffler would indeed “get in the way of open borders” and progressives’ “Green New Deal” – which Mr Biden has not completely embraced – and “packing the courts” – which Mr Biden has said he would appoint a commission to study that issue.

He called his fellow Republicans “two Georgia senators who will get in the way of the radical agenda of the Democratic Party and fight for Georgia everyday.”

“If you don’t vote, they win,” Mr Pence said. “There could be nothing from preventing Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi from advancing their radical left agenda.”

Most experts, however, contend Mr Biden is more likely to govern as a moderate, left-of-center Democrat. The president-elect says in almost every speech that he “ran as a proud Democrat” but intends to govern as a president of all.

Mr Pence and Mr Biden agreed on another matter in their Georgia rallies, and the former put it this way: “It all comes down to Georgia.”

Read More

Senate Republicans vow to block quick assembly of Biden’s Cabinet

Covid and spending deal could come today, says senior Senate Dem

Obama shares stark message about climate crisis amid wildfires

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • One of the most isolated spots on earth faces a massive COVID wave

    Gaza has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but it is now averaging about 1,000 new cases a day, driving that total figure up rapidly. While many countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, Gaza’s problems are made worse by blockade, which has devastated the economy.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Congress, Supreme Court are being offered COVID-19 vaccines this week

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids talk of future

    Hunkered down in what one former White House official called the "presidential man cave" of the Oval Office, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about what lies ahead once he leaves office next month. Several people familiar with the situation say he knows his time is up even as he presses the fight against the election outcome, despite having failed in a series of court challenges to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election that made Democrat Joe Biden president-elect. With Monday's Electoral College vote certifying Biden's win, White House staff members are looking for jobs and planning their post-administration futures.

  • Nigeria school attack: Hundreds of boys freed, local authorities say

    The authorities say more than 300 are on their way home but it is unclear if all have been freed.

  • Ex-FBI Agent Strzok Acknowledged Steele Dossier Was ‘Intended to Influence’ Media

    In newly declassified messages, ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok, who oversaw the bureau’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia, touted the Steele dossier’s ability to “influence” media.Senate Republicans on Thursday released a number of internal FBI messages from Strzok that provide insight into Crossfire Hurricane, the investigation into the Trump campaign. The Justice Department declassified the records on December 1 after Senators Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) asked Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray to declassify the documents in October as part of their investigation into Crossfire Hurricane.Strzok’s messages suggest that he was aware that former British spy Christopher Steele, whose dossier was used by the FBI to obtain surveillance warrants against Carter Page, was a source for a Yahoo! News story alleging that Page had a secret meeting in Moscow with two Kremlin insiders.“Looking at the Yahoo article, I would definitely say at a minimum Steele’s reports should be viewed as intended to influence as well as to inform,” Strzok, who was fired from the FBI in August 2018, wrote on Sept. 23, 2016.It was later uncovered that Steele was a source for the article and he had met with a number of journalists in Washington, D.C. as part of an opposition research campaign commissioned by the DNC and Clinton campaign.Though Strzok expressed his suspicion that Steele was the source for the article, the Bureau continued working with the ex-spy and did not disclose Steele’s contact with journalists to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).The FBI later ended its relationship with Steele after he spoke to Mother Jones for another dossier story on October 31, 2016.A number of the allegations included in the dossier have since been discredited and a December 2019 report by the Justice Department inspector general criticized the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane team for failing to communicate key details about Steele and the dossier to the FISC.

  • 27 Best Coffee Table Books to Buy & Gift This Year

    Discover the top tomes for every interest—from fashion to design to travel–that our editors loved this yearOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biodegradable plastic production in China outpacing ability to break down waste, says Greenpeace

    China has begun producing biodegradable plastic at such a rate that it can no longer break down the material at the same pace, according to a new report from Greenpeace. According to the report, companies in China have ramped up production of biodegradable plastic to a capacity of 4.4 million tonnes per year. That capacity is expected to reach five million tonnes in the e-commerce sector alone by 2025, when a nationwide ban on non-biodegradable plastics is set to come into effect. “Switching from one type of plastic to another cannot solve the plastics pollution crisis that we’re facing,” said Dr Molly Zhongnan Jia, a Greenpeace East Asia plastics researcher. “We need to take a cautious look at the effect and potential risks of mainstreaming these materials, and make sure we invest in solutions that actually reduce plastic waste." Non-biodegradable plastics take decades to decompose and release microplastics, which contaminates soil, water and the food chain.

  • Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

    President Trump was privately coming to terms with his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he "has now reversed and dug in deeper -- not only spreading misinformation about the election, but ingesting it himself," CNN reports, "egged on by advisers like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis who are misleading Trump about the extent of voting irregularities and the prospects of a reversal." One adviser told CNN, "He's been fed so much misinformation that I think he actually thinks this thing was stolen from him."Even the Electoral College formalizing Biden's win "did not appear enough to shake Trump from his delusions of victory," CNN says, "but it is adding urgency to a push by several of his advisers to gently steer Trump toward reality." Discussions of Trump's post-presidency future tend to go nowhere because Trump "all but shuts down," CNN reports. "In his moments of deepest denial, Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge. The possibility has alarmed some aides, but few believe Trump will actually follow through.""To be perfectly clear about this, Trump 100 percent will leave the White House on Inauguration Day, if not well before," Jonathan Chait writes at New York. "Even the scholars who expressed the deepest fears of Trump's intentions to undermine the system did not put credence in the possibility he could defy the outcome by simply refusing to leave. Squatting is not one of the tools in his authoritarian tool kit." But the fact that Trump thinks that's even a viable option suggests he's "engaged in more than a scheme to grift his supporters," Chait says. He's "drinking his own poisoned Kool-Aid."If Trump does have to be forcibly removed from the White House, you can credit Bill Maher with the prediction. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Congress, Supreme Court are being offered COVID-19 vaccines this week Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

  • AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans ‘f***ers’

    New York congresswoman leaps to defence of Jen O’Malley Dillon

  • Shut down by corona, Berlin restaurant opens for homeless

    The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t made life on the streets of Berlin any easier for Kaspars Breidaks. For three months, the 43-year-old Latvian has faced homeless shelters operating at reduced capacity so that people can be kept at a safe distance from one another. “Other homeless people at the train station told me about this place,” Breidaks said, removing a furry black hat with long ear flaps as he sat on a bench in the warm, spacious beer hall near Berlin’s landmark Alexanderplatz square.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis said there’s a problem with vaccine shipments. Pfizer disagrees.

    Less than a week into its program to vaccinate millions of residents to protect them from the novel coronavirus, Florida has hit a potential speed bump.

  • Climate change turns up the heat on ad industry

    The avuncular man in the TV ad has an urgent-sounding message from his employer, the oil giant Chevron Corp. "At Chevron we're investing millions in solar and biofuels technology to make it work." What Steve doesn't mention, according to three U.S. lawsuits alleging deceptive advertising, is that Chevron is overwhelmingly focused on fossil fuel extraction and its investment in renewables remains miniscule compared to the billions it spends each year on drilling for oil and gas.

  • White House lawyers reportedly warn Trump of 'legal jeopardy' if he fires FBI Director Christopher Wray

    President Trump has reportedly considered firing the director of the FBI again, but White House lawyers have tried their best to talk him out of it.Trump, NBC News reported on Wednesday, "has come so close to firing" FBI Director Christopher Wray that the White House counsel's office "warned him not to do so because it could put him in potential legal jeopardy."The White House lawyers, according to the report, "strongly" advised Trump not to fire Wray, saying that it would "risk creating the perception that a 'loyalty test' was being imposed" on the position or that Trump was firing him out of "retaliation" for not taking investigative actions he wanted. Trump previously controversially fired former FBI Director James Comey in 2017 amid the Russia probe. In October, The Washington Post reported that Trump was considering firing Wray as he expressed "disappointment" in both Wray and Attorney General William Barr that they didn't "indicate that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden or other Biden associates are under investigation" before the 2020 election. Hunter Biden revealed last week he's under federal investigation for his "tax affairs," and according to CNN, this investigation began "as early as 2018." Though Wray remains as head of the FBI, Trump earlier this week announced that Barr will resign as attorney general before Christmas. Now, NBC News reports that Trump's "advisers hope he's been persuaded against ousting Wray." More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

  • Republicans acknowledge Biden's presidential victory

    More than a month after the election, top Republicans have finally acknowledged Joe Biden as the next president. Foreign leaders have joined in too, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

  • Biden Taps Third Dem Rep. for Cabinet Post, Further Narrowing Pelosi’s Majority

    Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M.) to be Secretary of Interior, according to multiple reports on Thursday.The appointment of Haaland to Biden's cabinet would further thin the Democrats' majority in the House, posing potential difficulties in passing legislation. Democrats have won 222 confirmed House seats, and are waiting for the results of a recanvassing in New York and several challenges to races in Iowa.However, the Biden transition team has already announced it will nominate Representatives Cedric Richmond (D., La.) and Marcia Fudge (D., Ohio) to cabinet positions. The addition of Haaland would bring the Democrats' majority to just 219 seats while waiting for the three empty seats to be filled."Two is too many, but three would be even more many," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Mich.) told reporters last week, expressing concern about the number of Biden's appointments from the House.Despite the thin majority, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has signed off on the appointments."Congresswoman Haaland knows the territory, and if she is the President-elect’s choice for Interior Secretary, then he will have made an excellent choice," the speaker told reporters on Wednesday.Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, and would be the first Native American to serve as a presidential cabinet secretary if confirmed."I come from New Mexico. It’s a big gas and oil state. And I care about every single job," Haaland told the Washington Post. However, Haaland would need to balance those needs against Biden's pledge to halt oil and gas drilling on public lands.A person familiar with the deliberations to pick Haaland told CNN that Haaland was chosen because she "spent her career fighting for all Americans, including tribal nations, rural communities, and communities of color."

  • Snowplow hits and kills Pennsylvania man, 63, during storm

    John Vichie was outside using a snowblower when just before 5 p.m. he was struck by a North Versailles Public Works plow, police said.

  • British man sentenced over plans to smuggle generator from US to Iran

    Colin Fisher pleaded guilty on two counts, officials say