Pence's office says he's healthy, but won't explain why he canceled trip to vote in Indiana

Vice President Mike Pence will no longer be flying to Indianapolis on Friday to engage in early voting, and while his office won't say what's behind the cancelation, his spokesman is adamant that Pence is healthy.

"Nobody's sick," Press Secretary Devin O'Malley told the Indianapolis Star. "The VP is planning on traveling on Saturday and Monday. We'll have more information on the vice president's schedule next week soon." O'Malley also said Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Pence had planned on flying into Indianapolis on Friday, then voting in person at the Indianapolis City-County Building before returning to Washington, D.C., in the evening. While his office won't say why the trip was canceled, it did promise that the visit would be rescheduled. Pence spent Thursday on the road, attending rallies in Nevada and Arizona.

