Pender County man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography in 2020

A Pender County man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison and ten years of supervised release for the production of child pornography between April and October of 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of North Carolina.

Thomas Frank Andrews Jr., 39, of Rocky Point, was additionally ordered to pay a fine of $36,000 in restitution to multiple victims and will be required to register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty on Apr. 25, 2023.

More: Pender County man accused of sexually exploiting a minor

The following information was revealed by documents presented in court in February 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of North Carolina.

"Andrews traveled to Vance County to have sex with a minor female he had met and groomed through social media," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of North Carolina. "The minor victim reported asking Andrews to stop but he did not, and a family member caught Andrews in bed with the minor."

After investigation by the Vance County Sheriff's Office (VCSO), Andrews was charged with second degree forcible rape. Through the investigation, VCSO, the Pender County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), and the United States Secret Service (USSS) discovered that Andrews was also sexually assault a 13-year-old female victim and a 11-year-old female victim.

The PCSO arrested Andrews on Oct. 22, 2020 on the outstanding warrant from Vance County. His phone was seized, and a search warrant revealed child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the device.

Additional search warrants executed on Andrews' home, vehicle, and other electronic devices confirmed Andrews had groomed the 13-year-old minor, "engaged in a sexual relationship with her, and also had her create sexually explicit images and videos of herself at his direction."

One of the CSAM videos found on Andrews devices was a recording of the 11-year-old victim over a year prior to Andrews' arrest when she was just 10 years old.

Andrews had engaged in "overtly sexual online communications" with numerous other minors and young females, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of North Carolina. "Andrews regularly attempted to convince the young females to meet him for sex or send him sexually explicit images or videos, and some did."

More: Man charged with first-degree rape in New Hanover County

In several instances, the minors explicitly disclosed their age while Andrews often lied about his own age, claiming he was 18. Forensic review of Andrews' devices found thousands of CSAM images and videos and detailed a search history confirming that Andrews actively sought out CSAM.

Andrews was additionally charged with 12 counts of alleged sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of felony child abuse and two counts of sexual battery by the PCSO.

Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II sentenced Andrews on Feb. 15, 2024.

Both state and federal cases were brought against Andrews. The North Carolina 6th and 11th prosecutorial district attorney’s offices prosecuted the state cases and Bryan M. Stephany, assistant U.S. attorney, prosecuted the federal case.

"This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of North Carolina. More information about Project Safe Childhood can be found on the U.S. Department of Justice webpage.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Pender County man sentenced to 30 years for producing child pornography