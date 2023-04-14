Pender County man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 overdose death in Wilmington

A Currie man was sentenced to 58-71 months in prison in connection to the overdose death of a 30-year-old woman in July 2021.

Michael Robinson, 51, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in relation to the death of Amber Shambley, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. On July 7, 2021, Robinson was accused of selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to Shambley, who subsequently overdosed.

An autopsy later found Shambley’s death was caused by fentanyl toxicity, according to the press release. Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department identified Robinson after finding correspondence between the two. Police charged Robinson after he admitted to knowing that the heroin he sold Shambley contained fentanyl.

“It’s no secret that fentanyl is a killer in our community. The message here is clear: if you get into the deadly business of selling heroin or fentanyl, our office will work diligently to hold you accountable,” said Assistant District Attorney Sean Spiering, who handled the case.

