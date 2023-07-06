Pender County man to serve time in prison for stabbing death in Burgaw

Lot 30 on Tasha Lane in Burgaw where Edward Hicks was found dead.

A jury in Pender County found a 63-year-old man guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday for a fatal stabbing in 2021.

He was sentenced to serve between seven and nine years in prison for the crime.

Daniel Joseph Kempton was connected to the death of James Edward Hicks in Burgaw on Tasha Lane. Hicks was 51 at the time. Deputies came to the area and found Hicks stabbed to death at his mobile home.

A neighbor said she saw Hicks cutting grass before going to the store, according to a 2021 StarNews report. When she returned 30 minutes later, her neighborhood had become a crime scene.

Kempton was charged with second-degree murder following an investigation by the Pender County Sheriff's Office and the Pender County District Attorney.

After the incident, neighbors said Hicks was a good person who would do anything for anybody. They also told the StarNews that Hicks was considered family to people in the neighborhood.

According to his obituary, he was affectionally known as "Tear Drop" and went to schools in Pender County.

