Pender County man wins $5 million on $30 scratch-off from Wilmington grocery store

A $30 scratch-off ticketed turned out to be a worthwhile investment for a Pender County man, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Joseph Johnson of Rocky Point, was the lucky recipient of a $5 million prize.

The Ultimate ticket was purchased by Johnson from Lowes Foods on South College Road in Wilmington.

Johnson had the option of receiving his payments in $250,000 increments over a 20 year period or a lump sum of $3 million.

He chose the lump sum and took home $2,137,509 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

The $5 million Ultimate game launched in March with five $5 million top prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes.

Still unclaimed are three $5 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man wins $5 million from NC lottery ticket purchased in Wilmington