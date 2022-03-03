Pender County Schools to honor former student who died in triple homicide

By unanimous vote at its March 1, 2022 meeting, the Pender County Board of Education approved a tree planting at Surf City Middle School to honor a former student.

Surf City Middle School is working to memorialize a student who died in a Wilmington triple homicide in January.

At the Pender County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board unanimously voted to approve a request to plant a tree in memory of the 13-year-old former student at the school.

The tree planting was approved as part of the consent agenda at the board’s Tuesday meeting without discussion.

The Surf City Middle School community was devastated by the loss, principal Heather Bridgers said.

"During the grieving process you realize the potential this child had was taken away in an instant," she said in a statement. "We thought that by planting a tree at Surf City Middle School, as we watched it grow and mature over the years it would serve as a reminder of what he could have become."

Bridgers said the middle school strives to be a place former students can always come back to if they choose. By planting a tree, she said, she hopes to show that "he too will always have a place here."

The school is planning a memorial event and dedication ceremony for this spring, she said, but a date has not yet been set.

A Hampstead man was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder after Wilmington police say he shot and killed his mother, sister and 13-year-old son in a Wilmington shopping center on Jan. 15, 2022 before turning the gun on himself.

Wilbert Lamont Robinson, 40, is charged in the deaths of his mother Diretta Robinson, 65, sister Trina Robinson, 48, and 13-year-old son.

Following the shooting, Pender County Schools said the 13-year-old boy was a student at Surf City Middle School in Hampstead. In a news release from the district in January, counselors and school psychologists were made available to parents, students and staff members following the incident.

"The senseless loss of such a young life is difficult to understand," Pender County Schools Superintendent Steven Hill said in the January release. "Any time you lose a student, regardless of circumstance, it's felt across the district. We will be here for our students, faculty and staff who need any extra support over the days ahead."

Robinson was held without bond and his case is moving through New Hanover County court.

