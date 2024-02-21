Pender County Sheriff's Office: Homicide investigation ongoing related to fire

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Rocky Point.

According to a Facebook post from the Pender County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is related to a fire that took place at 110 Woodhaven Drive.

The investigation is currently ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with details regarding the incident is asked to contact Srgt. Mark Lobel at 910-259-0192.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Pender County Sheriff's Office conducting homicide investigation