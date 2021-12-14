Pender County Sheriff's Office: Officer-involved shooting under investigation

Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
State troopers were redirecting traffic on N.C. 210 past the intersection at Morgan Road on Tuesday afternoon in response to an officer-involved shooting in Pender County.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pender County.

According to a Tuesday news release, the Pender County Sheriff's Office is on the scene in western Pender County in the Canetuck community on N.C. 210.

No deputies were injured, the release said, and more information will be released when the investigation is complete.

"We ask you to remember all persons and their families who were involved," the release said.

