Pender man accused of using social media to exploit minors charged with 20 counts

A Hampstead man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of more than a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Christopher McLeod, 40, was charged with 20 felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, online Pender County records show.

An investigation was initiated when records collected by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported to the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that McLeod accessed, stored and retained images of children engaged in sexual activities, the release states.

The investigation, led by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and assisted by Carolina Beach Police Department detectives, found McLeod had messaged multiple children via several social media apps using fake names and ages over the past several years.

According to the release, additional charges are expected as further victims are identified and the investigation continues. McLeod remains in custody Friday on a $40,000 bond.

His first appearance in Pender County District Court is scheduled for today.

Any member of the public with information regarding McLeod is encouraged to contact Detective-Sergeants Steve Clinard and Eric Short at 910-259-1437.

