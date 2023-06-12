The Pender County Sheriff's Office is investigating a sexual battery case involving a Rocky Point resident.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office charged a 38-year-old man from Rocky Point for allegedly committing sexual crimes with a 14-year-old female.

According to a social media post from the sheriff's office, Jose Luis Rios Garcia was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts misdemeanor sexual battery. Garcia was arrested after the victim told her parents about the sexual acts, the social media post stated.

He was given a $65,000 secured bond and made his first appearance on Monday in Pender County District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with more information to contact Det. Sgt. Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Pender man charged with indecent liberties with a child