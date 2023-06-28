Pender man facing charges for alleged sex crimes involving minors

The Pender County Sheriff's Office charged a man in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office charged a 52-year-old Burgaw man for allegedly being involved with sexual crimes connected with minors.

According to a social media post from the sheriff's office, Jeffery Dewayne Goodwin was charged with 20 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of minors. An investigation started after a report was made to deputies showing Godwin accessed images of children engaged in sexual activity.

He was arrested and given a $500,000 secured bond. Goodwin is being held at the Pender County Jail and his first appearance was June 27.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with knowledge about Goodwin and this investigation call Det. Sgt. Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Burgaw, NC man facing charges for alleged sex crimes involving minors