Pender Sheriff's Office: Suspect escapes custody, may be armed in Wilmington area

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is working to locate an unidentified man who escaped from deputies Sunday evening.

According to the Pender County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence situation at the Scotchman store on Country Club Road in Hampstead Sunday around 7:46 p.m. Authorities followed the vehicle that was reportedly involved to a nearby Lowes Foods.

A female driver and unknown male passenger were inside. Authorities said the male passenger was detained, handcuffed and placed in a patrol vehicle. During the investigation, authorities said, the suspect escaped from the patrol vehicle and fled.

In a news release Sunday, authorities said they believed the escaped suspect was 29-year-old Sebastian Gerard Kirby Robinson of Wilmington. However, James Rowell, spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff's Office, said Monday evening an investigation had revealed Robinson was not involved and deputies are working to correctly identify the suspect.

Rowell said the suspect may be armed, and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this suspect or his location is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Pender County Sheriff's Office at 910-259-1212.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man wanted after escaping custody in Pender County