Pending autopsies results: Mother killed daughter, then herself

Lafayette police arrived at 107 Kinkaid Drive about 2:10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, to discover what appeared to be a murder/suicide.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tracy Bondurant shot her 5-year-old daughter, Rayleigh Bloyd, Thursday afternoon inside her house in the 100 block of Kinkaid Drive, then Bondurant shot herself in the head, according to Saturday morning's pending autopsy results.

Based on the pending autopsy results, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello ruled Rayleigh's death a homicide and Bondurant's death was a suicide.

Bondurant was 43.

Lafayette police were called to Bondurant's south-side Lafayette house about 2:10 p.m. Thursday and found the mother and daughter dead inside the house.

Police hesitated Thursday to call the case a murder/suicide until the autopsies, but they said Thursday they believed there was no danger to the neighbors or the community.

The death investigation remains open pending the toxicology reports, Costello said.

Rayleigh's death becomes the county's third homicide of 2023.

Anyone having thoughts of harming one's self or another may call or text 988, a crisis line staffed 24/7.

