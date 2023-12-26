What has the pending buyer of Ormond Crossings developed? Here are some of his projects.

Real estate developer Brad Kline of Bradford Kline & Associates, pictured in October 2021, points to a storefront space inside a historic building in Ashburn, Virginia, where he planned to put a home decor store.

Brad Kline, the Maryland real estate developer poised to buy the massive 3,000-acre Ormond Crossings development site in Ormond Beach, has been in business since 1978.

So what projects has he done?

An Internet search of news stories about Kline's developments produced only a handful of results.

They include a small mixed-use development in Ashburn, Virginia, involving the recently completed renovation of two historic buildings to include some residential units, a restaurant and a home decor shop, and a current project called Discovery Square South in Herndon, Virginia, , according to news reports in the Loudoun (Virginia) Times-Mirror and Washington Business Journal, respectively.

The Discovery Square South project calls for the creation of 43 townhomes, four live/work units and 29,000 square feet of retail.

In 1998, the Washington Post ran a story that mentioned Kline's interest in buying a 500-acre tract of land in Dumfries, Virginia, for a potential project that would have created 400 to 500 homes, a swimming club, hiking trails and recreational areas.

Kline has also attempted some more ambitious projects in recent years, including a 50-acre mixed-use development called Purcellville Crossroads, in Purcellville, Virginia.

When the Purcellville town council rejected his original proposal in 2016, he revised his plans to build just 73 single-family homes and a 75,000-square-foot commercial/entertainment center, according to a report in a publication called LoudounNow.

Evergreene Homes is currently advertising new homes for sale at Purcellville Crossroads, but a sales agent for the builder who spoke with The News-Journal on Thursday said the project only has 13 house lots and did not include a commercial/entertainment center.

Kline in 2018 presented plans in Frederick, Maryland, for a 173-acre mixed-use project called Jefferson Tech Park. The project was to include a 200-room hotel, 825 homes and 1.4 million square feet of "office and employment space," according to the Frederick News-Post.

In a phone interview Thursday, Andy Schotz, editor of the Frederick News-Post, said he did not know much about Jefferson Tech Park other than the fact that commercial real estate brokerage CBRE recently began marketing available space in a planned 500,000-square-foot life science campus coming to the mixed-use development.

Schotz was not editor when the News-Post ran its stories on Kline in 2018.

Brian Rademacher, economic development director for Ormond Beach, said Kline mentioned both Jefferson Tech Park and the project in Ashburn, Virginia, when the developer met with him to discuss Ormond Crossings.

The News-Journal was unable to reach Kline for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Here's a look at some of Ormond Crossings' pending buyer's projects