Pending Home Sales Retreat Even as Mortgage Rates Dip to New Low

Sellers are slowly returning to the market as new listings are down 8.3% for the week ending June 28, up from a 9.2% decline the previous week

SEATTLE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — The housing market closed out the month of June on somewhat uneven footing as pending sales pulled back slightly despite another record low for mortgage interest rates, according to a new report from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

For the week ending June 28 pending home sales decreased 8.2% year-over-year, a sharp change from the revised 3.9% year-over-year increase a week earlier. However, after adjusting for seasonal effects, the decline was only 3%. This decline in pending sales may be a sign that pent-up homebuyer demand from March and April has mostly worked its way through the market, but it could also be due to a continued shortage of homes for sale.

New Listings of Homes for Sale Still Lagging

New listings were down 8.3% from a year earlier for the week ending June 28, which is slightly better than the 9.2% decline a week earlier, indicating that sellers are slowly returning to the market. But they aren't returning quickly enough; active listings of homes for sale remain down 27%, leaving buyers with a very limited selection of homes to choose from.

"Homebuyers are becoming frustrated because they're just not seeing a lot they want to buy," said Redfin Houston agent Irma Jalifi. "The lack of homes for sale has caused two of my buyers to just give up, when they had been trying to find a home before their leases were up at the end of July. It's disappointing to spend so much time and effort and come up empty-handed."

Homes are More Expensive, but Still Selling Fast

Despite the dip in pending sales, newly-listed homes were still selling at a record pace during the week ending June 28—47% of new listings sold within two weeks, the same as the previous week and the highest level since we started measuring this data in 2012. The imbalance between supply and demand is also driving up home prices, with the median list price of new listings rising to $330,000, the highest point this year and up 12% from the same week in 2019.

"Single-family homes priced between $300,000 and $600,000 are flying off the market right now," said Redfin Miami agent Maria Carcia-Gonzalez. "We have to educate our homebuyers about what is happening right now, because they tend to think that due to the coronavirus things aren't selling, or prices will drop and they can wait. In reality, for affordable single-family homes you have to be ready to make an offer close to list price and expect multiple offers with homes going off the market quickly."

How Low Can Mortgage Rates Go?

Mortgage rates continued to fall, with the average 30-year fixed rate hitting an all-time low of 3.07% for the week ending July 2. Despite the drop in rates, purchase mortgage applications were down 2% compared to the prior week. Even record-low mortgage rates can't lead to more home sales when there just aren't many available homes for sale.

Outlook Hazy, July Will be Pivotal

The outlook improved this week for another round of stimulus to keep the economy afloat during a significant rise in coronavirus cases as both President Trump and Democrats in Congress have signaled support of an additional series of direct payments to Americans.