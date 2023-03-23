Pending lab reports delay pending CSC case

HILLSDALE — A criminal pretrial conference hearing in a pending criminal sexual conduct case involving a St. Louis, Missouri, man accused of raping an incapacitated person in October 2020 will be delayed pending further evidentiary discovery.

Joseph Raymond Boulay, 51, appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court on Monday, March 20, where his attorney, Daniel Schwalm, and the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to a 60-day adjournment to allow time for lab reports to be produced before the case proceeds any further beyond a criminal pretrial conference. The hearing has been set for 1 p.m. May 22.

A pretrial conference is typically the final hearing before a jury is convened for a trial unless a motion is filed.

Boulay was arrested Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, by the Michigan State Police when he returned to Michigan to visit family. He has been charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, each 15-year felonies, for allegedly raping an incapacitated person on or about Oct. 30, 2020.

Boulay posted 10 percent of a $60,000 bond for his pretrial release following his arraignment in 2B District Court on Nov. 21.

A jury trial has yet to be scheduled in the matters.

