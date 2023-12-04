Pending state budget includes $4 million for Zeiterion renovation in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD – A supplemental budget pending before the Legislature includes $4 million for the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center’s renovation project.

The appropriation will help fund the $30-plus million renovation, which will expand and upgrade the center that is also home to the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra and the New Bedford Festival Theatre.

“We are elated that the state Legislature included this appropriation,” said Rosemary Gill, president and CEO of the Zeiterion.

“It is a major milestone in proceeding with our transformative renovation project, which is critical for our patrons and artists, for the students who benefit from our arts education programs and for the residents of greater New Bedford. While we still have more funds to secure, we are elated by the Commonwealth’s commitment and are one step closer to making this new space a reality for our region.”

A rendering of the renovated Zeiterion's exterior.

The Zeiterion, located at the corner of Purchase and Spring streets, is closed in preparation for construction. But the Zeiterion, NBSO, and Festival Theatre continue to offer performances at such community venues as UMass Dartmouth and New Bedford High School. The box office is temporarily located at the DeMello International Center on Union Street.

The Zeiterion project is being funded by a mix of historic tax credits, public contributions, and private fundraising. Construction-related costs rose dramatically with inflation since the project was first announced, so the final price tag is not yet known. Once bid contracts are received, the Zeiterion will better understand the full cost of the project and how much money is left to raise, according to a press release.

Council approved 99-year lease

The City Council recently approved a 99-year lease for the Zeiterion building, which is owned by the city. A lengthy lease enables investors to benefit from historic preservation tax credits.

“We are grateful to the members of the New Bedford delegation and legislative champions from the Southcoast, along with Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll, for their assistance in this critical appropriation, especially Chair Michael Rodrigues and Chair Aaron Michlewitz for their dedicated efforts in preserving and fully endorsing this earmark,” said Gill. “We look forward to its final passage.”

“The Z is a historic treasure and an invaluable part of our city’s arts and cultural renaissance,” said state Sen. Mark Montigny, D-New Bedford. “The major renovations underway will bring our downtown cultural scene to the next level, and I am especially thankful to Senate Ways and Means Chairman Mike Rodrigues for supporting this critical project.”

Project in a very good place

The supplemental budget will need the governor's final approval. Gill said they're confident it will be forthcoming.

“This support inspires us to continue working hard to see this project through to completion,” Gill said. “The arts are vital to the economy of New Bedford and this region, and this project will ensure the Zeiterion’s place as a center of arts performances and education long into the future.”

Gill said, "We've secured upwards of $28 million toward what we expect to a be a $32-plus million project."

She added that they expect construction costs to come in under $30 million. Construction will probably take 14 to 18 months, and could get underway in the first quarter of 2024.

The next stage is to request proposals from subcontractors and general contractors, she said. They're hoping to get those out in the coming weeks.

"We are in a very, very good place," Gill said.

