Pending unemployment applications mark a month without income for many in COVID pandemic

When Brenda Eaden’s colleagues sent around headlines that Macy’s would be closing stores around the country, fear struck. Eaden, a sales associate for Macy’s Furniture Gallery in Tacoma, Wash., was soon informed that her store would be closing its doors for two weeks due to COVID-19.

“So that was rather shocking,” Eaden, 67, said with a laugh, adding that it would have been foolish of her to stress over missing two weeks of work. “And then two weeks comes along and they say, ‘Well, we're putting everybody on furlough.’”

The day after her store closed its doors, Eaden contacted Washington’s Employment Security Department and applied for unemployment. Like many others, she thought she’d done everything right.

“The unemployment process has been this ongoing nightmare,” Eaden told ABC News. “Four weeks, that’s how long my application has been pending.”

An aerial view from a drone shows vehicles lining up to receive unemployment applications being given out by City of Hialeah employees in front of the John F. Kennedy Library on April 08, 2020, in Hialeah, Fla.

Applications 'pending'

This week marks one month without income for many Americans like Eaden who have applied for unemployment and have applications that are still “pending.”

More than 22 million Americans applied for unemployment in the span of one month. State labor departments nationwide are inundated with unemployment applications, and on Thursday Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) revealed just how slow the process has been.

Of the more than 800,000 Floridians who applied for unemployment the past month, only 33,623 have received an unemployment check. That is less than 5% of the total applicants.

“The stress is overwhelming,” said Christopher Imeson, a former caddie for a golf course in Ponte Vedra, Fla. Imeson lives with his young son, who suffers from type one diabetes. “I honestly don’t know how we’re going to eat next week.”

Imeson says he first attempted to apply for unemployment on March 16. Like many other Floridians, Imeson struggled to apply on the DEO’s website, claiming the site would constantly crash. Ten days later, Mark managed to successfully apply for unemployment, but then came a new problem.

“Every day since, after going through the endless error messages or being booted from the system, I get on to see 'Pending' in the corner of the page,” Imeson told ABC News, pleading for his state representatives to convey some sort of timeline for when he might be approved. “The US government approved the CARES Act to help us through this crisis, and my state’s government can’t figure out how to get it to me?”

Imeson says he is nearing the end of his rope, but is holding onto hope. He says a friend he hadn’t seen in nearly a decade sent him a hundred dollars. “That bought us another week of groceries.”

Hillsborough County Library Service employee Stephen Duran wears a mask and gloves to protect himself from the coronavirus outbreak as he hands out unemployment paperwork, April 14, 2020, at the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library in Tampa, Fla.

“The PGA just set up a fund for those of us in the golf world,” added Imeson. “Today was the first day of applying, and I don’t know the timeline, but it gives me hope. Florida unemployment does not.”

Last week, the DEO added 500 additional personnel and installed 72 new servers to increase website capacity, claiming the system can now handle up to 120,000 simultaneous visitors, compared with the usual 20,000. Imeson and others, however, have yet to see the DEO website or call center improve.

"It's gotten worse"

“Nothing is changing with the website, said Danielle Hopson, a recently laid-off cocktail waitress in Delray Beach, Fla. “If anything, I feel like it has gotten worse.”