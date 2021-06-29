Pendleton deemed mentally competent, will proceed to trial this week

Jun. 28—Salamah Pendleton has been deemed competent for trial by a state doctor.

Pendleton, 42, was ordered to undergo a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation by the North Dakota State Hospital in April. The evaluation considered whether Pendleton was capable of mental presence during his legal proceedings.

The evaluation, filed Friday, June 25, found that Pendleton is of sound enough mind to fairly proceed to trial. Jury selection will begin Tuesday morning, June 29.

The trial is expected to take about three weeks.

Pendleton is accused of opening fire with an AK-47 on two Grand Forks County Sheriff's deputies when they attempted to evict him and his mother, Lola Moore, from their Grand Forks apartment on May 27, 2020.

Moore and Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte were both killed by gunfire. Pendleton and GFSO Cpl. Ron Nord were both injured.

He has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one count each of criminal mischief, terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture or distribute.

If convicted of murder, he could face up to life in prison.

Nearly 40 witnesses are expected to be called in the upcoming trial, including state investigators, forensic scientists, medical professionals and local law enforcement. Jurors will be shown evidence including body camera footage of the incident, crime scene photos, and autopsy reports.

Due to the high-profile nature of the case, and the low likelihood that jurors will not be able to escape outside influence, presiding Judge Donald Hager has asked all attorneys involved in the case not to speak to media.

Pendleton will be defended by public defender Steven Mottinger. The prosecutors' team will be led by Grand Forks County Deputy State's Attorney Carmell Mattison with Assistant State's Attorney Ashlei Neufeld.