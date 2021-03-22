Pendleton man arrested on child molest charges

Mar. 22—ANDERSON — A Pendleton man has been arrested on two felony counts of child molesting in a case involving a 9-year-old girl.

Samuel L. Jackson, 47, was arrested Friday on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting with sexual intercourse and a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting involving fondling.

Jackson was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Department, and bond was set at $35,000 during his initial court appearance.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the girl said during a Kids Talk interview that she was first fondled by Jackson at the age of 3.

The court document states the incidents took place between 2015 and 2020.

She said the most recent incident took place around Thanksgiving last year.

The girl said Jackson would wake her up while she was sleeping and he fondled her by pulling down her underwear.

During an interview with detectives, Jackson denied fondling the girl, although he said he spanked her once.

