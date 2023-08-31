Pendleton man charged with child exploitation

Aug. 31—ANDERSON — A Pendleton man has been arrested on felony charges of possession of pornography and child exploitation.

Daniel James Hayes, 29, is charged with two counts of child exploitation and possession of pornography following an investigation by Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by detective Keith Weesner, the task force was contacted in May 2022 by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning the uploading of four files classified as apparent child pornography.

A search warrant was received from the Hamilton County Superior Court which showed that several videos of child pornography were uploaded by Hayes.

The court document states that while the initial investigation was being conducted a second upload from October 2021 was discovered.

When being interviewed Hayes admitted to using several Twitter accounts and downloading between 25 and 50 images.

Hayes said he sells the material on Twitter for $20 and $40 and made the statement "$20 bucks for 10-year-olds."

"It is important to note that during each of these separate Twitter events, Hayes distributed and sold multiple images and videos of child pornography," the public cause affidavit states.

