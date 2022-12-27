Pendleton man charged in Christmas Day shooting

Dec. 27—ANDERSON — An argument on Christmas Day left one man suffering from gunshot wounds and a second in jail on a charge of aggravated battery.

Madison County Sheriff's Department deputies went to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital on Sunday on a report of a man being shot.

Brian Austin Dodson was shot once in the arm and once in the back; the injuries are not life-threatening.

Dodson said he was in an argument with his girlfriend over his not joining her family while they opened Christmas gifts.

He said Matthew Miranda Antonio Ruiz, 18, got involved in the argument and, as Dodson approached Ruiz, he was shot twice.

Ruiz was arrested by deputies on a felony charge of aggravated battery.

Dodson's girlfriend, in a statement to deputies, confirmed what took place.

Ruiz admitted to shooting Dodson over the argument.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.