Pendleton man charged with kidnapping

Jan. 19—ANDERSON — A Pendleton man has been charged with five felony counts including kidnapping, burglary and strangulation.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested Prosper Muromo, 36, and his bond was set at $20,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies were dispatched Saturday to the 9700 block of West Constellation Drive where a woman said Muromo broke into her house and grabbed a heavy glass candlestick holder and started punching her.

The woman said Muromo then grabbed her, threw her against a wall and shoved her to the ground. A witness said Muromo then grabbed the woman by the throat and dragged her from the residence.

The witness stated she grabbed Muromo as he was attempting to force the woman into his vehicle. The two were able to get free and ran into the residence.

An Ingalls police officer stopped Muromo from driving away from the scene.

The woman told deputies she had been in a relationship with Muromo but broke it off when she learned he was married.

She told police that Muromo was stalking her and a boyfriend on social media, because he was upset about the possibility of his wife finding out he was cheating.

Muromo was charged with Level 4 felony burglary; Level 5 kidnapping; Level 6 charges of domestic battery, strangulation and residential entry and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.