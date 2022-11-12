Pendleton man charged with reckless homicide

Nov. 12—INDIANAPOLIS — A Pendleton man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection to a fatal crash in Indianapolis on Sept. 29.

Connor Gaskill, 24, was charged with the felony after his vehicle struck a Lyft vehicle resulting in the death of Rashid Conteh and injuring two other people.

Gaskill was released in October after posting a $40,000 surety bond and placed on in-home detention.

A pre-trial conference is set for Dec. 27 in Marion Superior Court 27. Gaskill is the son of Anderson Police Officer Keith Gaskill.

A court document alleges that Gaskill caused the crash that killed Conteh by driving at 55 mph in a 30 mph zone and failed to stop at a stop sign, never applying his brakes, before t-boning a Lyft in which Conteh and two others were passengers.

The affidavit states that Gaskill told an officer he "did not remember how the accident happened" and initially claimed the Lyft had turned in front of him on East 24th Street. When questioned further, "he stated he couldn't give an honest answer about how the crash occurred."

It continues, "After providing his information, a statement and cursory check by paramedics, Gaskill walked from the collision area."

Officers at the scene didn't conduct a field sobriety test of Gaskill.

In later October, civil complaints were filed against Gaskill by Rashid Conteh's family.

The civil complaint against Gaskill by Rashid Conteh's family alleges negligence on Gaskill's part and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

A complaint by another Lyft passenger alleges negligence by the Lyft driver and Gaskill, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress by Gaskill.

In a statement to WTHR, IMPD said the department's fatal crash team is still investigating the crash and conducting an internal investigation.

"Additionally, IMPD is currently conducting an internal investigation into the initial response and the actions of the officers who responded to the scene to ensure proper procedures were followed," the emailed statement read. "IMPD remains committed to transparency and accountability as it serves the community."

