Pendleton man convicted on child molest charge

May 4—ANDERSON — A Pendleton man has been found guilty by a Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury on a felony charge of child molesting.

Thomas W. Francum, 55, was found guilty of fondling a then 12-year-old boy during two different periods of time from 2010 to 2014 and 2014 through 2016.

The jury found him not guilty of a second felony charge of child molesting.

Francum is facing a possible 2-to-8-year prison sentence.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for May 11 and ordered Francum detained at the Madison County Jail.

The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Matt Savage and Francum was represented by Bob Summerfield and Grey Harris.

At the time Francum was charged, he was employed as the executive director of the IT Department for the Indiana Department of Correction.

The boy said during a Kids Talk forensic interview that, at times, Francum would wear a Kabuki or Michael Myers mask.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Francum denied the allegations when interviewed by police, stating the boy was lying and being coached by his mother.

