Pendleton man sentenced to 11 years in prison on child sex crime charges

Feb. 21—ANDERSON — A Pendleton man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on felony child pornography and child exploitation charges.

Daniel James Hayes, 30, was sentenced Wednesday by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe on two felony counts of child exploitation and a felony charge of possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force.

Happe ordered the sentence to be served consecutively with a sentence from Delaware County for carrying a handgun without a license by a person with prior convictions.

Hayes was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life. The state's case was presented by Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Keith Weesner, the task force was contacted in May 2022 by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning the uploading of four files classified as apparent child pornography.

A search warrant from the Hamilton County Superior Court was served, and authorities discovered that Hayes had uploaded several videos of child pornography.

While the initial investigation was being conducted a second upload from October 2021 was discovered, according to the court document.

Hayes admitted to using several Twitter accounts and downloading as many as 50 images.

Hayes said he sells the material on Twitter (now known as X) for $20 and $40 and made the statement "$20 bucks for 10-year-olds."

"It is important to note that during each of these separate Twitter events, Hayes distributed and sold multiple images and videos of child pornography," the affidavit states.

