Pendleton man sentenced 30 years for sex crimes with child

Apr. 28—INDIANAPOLIS — A Pendleton man was sentenced in federal court to 30 years for sexual crimes involving a child Wednesday.

Jeffrey P. Kramer, 51, was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a child and possession of child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany J. Preston prosecuted the case in the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Indiana. Preston said in a press release that Kramer must pay $10,000 in restitution and serve the remainder of his life on supervised release after he serves his sentence.

Kramer portrayed himself as a wealthy foreigner on a dating website where he met a minor, according to court records. He then used social media and other websites to determine the girl was under the age of 18 and her father had recently died.

"He promised to give her millions of dollars if she self-produced child pornography at Kramer's direction," according to the press release.

Authorities said Kramer then groomed and psychologically extorted the girl in order to create and send violent child sexual abuse material over the internet and then engage in a "bondage-discipline, dominance, submission and sadism-masochism relationship with him."

"Adults who sexually exploit children are some of the worst in our society," said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress in the press release. "No amount of time behind bars seems adequate punishment for the monstrous behavior and harm Kramer knowingly caused this victim. We will continue to diligently work together with our law enforcement partners to identify these predators and bring justice to their victims."

Kramer's wife notified authorities of her husband's actions in January 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

"Ms. Kramer advised that she located several naked photographs of other women on her husband's server," according to a police affidavit.

She also gave authorities Microsoft Excel documents filled with detailed information about family relationships, banking information, driver's licenses, social security and passport information.

Kramer told authorities the young woman, identified in court records as "E," sent him the information. He told police he thought the girl was really 18 and that he made fake documents that made her appear to be underage as part of a fantasy with him.

"Mr. Kramer also stated that as far as he knows, 'E' could have been a man because they have never met or talked on the phone," according to court records.

In 2003, Kramer, who was then living in Fishers, was charged with three counts of molesting his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter, according a report at the time from WRTV 6.

In 2005, however, a jury in Hamilton County acquitted him of all charges, court documents reflect.

"Those who prey on the most vulnerable of our citizens, our children, will be held accountable for their heinous actions," said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan in the press release. "This lengthy sentence demonstrates our commitment to identify and investigate those who exploit innocent children to ensure they can never victimize anyone else."

