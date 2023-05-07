Pendleton police investigating fatal shooting

May 7—PENDLETON — Pendleton police are seeking the public's assistance in the shooting death of a Pendleton man on Friday evening.

The victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Jared V. Wininger of Pendleton.

The Pendleton Police Department is seeking assistance from anyone with camera footage along State Road 67 between I-69 and County Road 600 South.

The time of interest is between 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Specifically, the Pendleton Police Department is seeking camera footage of individuals on foot or vehicles driving recklessly through the area.

Pendleton police were dispatched to the 5700 block of South State Road 67, just south of the intersection with Interstate 69 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers were responding to a call that a person was shot at the residence which sits in a secluded area of the state highway.

The Pendleton Police Department was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff's Department, Madison County Prosecutor's Office, Madison County Coroner's Office, and South Madison Fire Protection Territory.

An autopsy is pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or camera footage is requesed to contact Captain Lucas Traylor at (765) 778-3933 or by email at ltraylor@pendletonpd.org.

The last shooting incident took place in Pendleton on Christmas Day following an argument that left one man suffering from gunshot wounds and a second in jail on a charge of aggravated battery.

