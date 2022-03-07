Pendleton woman charged with theft from employer

Mar. 7—ANDERSON — A long-time employee of a local law office has been arrested on a charge of theft.

Durrenda Smith, 60, Pendleton, was arrested on Feb. 25 in connection with the theft of $25,085 from the Jane Cotton law office.

The probable cause affidavit states Smith wrote 20 checks to herself from September, 2020 through Feb. 23, 2022.

All the checks were in the amount of $864 or $865.

Cotton said Monday that Smith has worked 22 years in her law office and was considered a family member.

She said Smith was paid through direct deposit and the 29 checks that were written were in the amount Smith was paid.

Cotton said Smith could write checks on the business account to pay for expenses of the business.

When Smith was arrested, she declined to comment.

She is represented by attorney Scott Wyatt.

"I noticed she had written a check to herself on Feb. 23 and fired her that Friday," Cotton said.

"I have no idea why she wrote the checks," she said. "I can't believe it."

Cotton said all the payments from clients have been placed in their accounts.

"The checks were written on my business account," she said.

