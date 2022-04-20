Pendleton woman gets 34 years for murder conspiracy after husband's body found in ditch

A Pendleton woman has been sentenced to serve more than 30 years in prison in connection with the death of her husband, whose body was found in a ditch along a road in Noblesville nearly two years ago, according to court records.

Hamilton County Judge William Hughes on Wednesday sentenced Katrina Fouts to 34 years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder and another year in county jail for failure to report human remains in the killing of David Michael Fouts. The sentences will be served simultaneously.

A jury declined to convict Katrina Fouts of murder. Another charge against her of false reporting was dismissed.

More: Wife, friend may have poisoned husband with mushrooms, Hamilton County Sheriff says

David Fouts' body found in Noblesville

David Fouts, 50, was found in a ditch near the 21500 block of Overdorf Road in Noblesville on April 24, 2020. Investigators’ suspicions were raised after his body appeared to have been moved. He had three cuts on his right foot as if he’d been dragged, police said in court records.

Katrina Fouts never reported her husband missing or tried to call him after he disappeared, investigators said at the time. Police, however, discovered searches on her cellphone about poisonous mushrooms and queries about overdosing on medication. An autopsy revealed several poisonous mushroom chunks in David Fouts’ stomach.

More: Man and woman charged with murder in connection to body found in Hamilton County ditch

Terry Hopkins, 64, was also charged in connection with David Fouts' death. He died in February before going to trial. The Richmond man faced similar charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report human remains.

A day before David Fouts’ body was found, Hopkins bought two blue tarps, a 6,4000-pound lifting sling, a 500-pound hydraulic lift and white zip ties at a tools store in Muncie, investigators said.

David Fouts worked as a senior consultant and technology architect at Salesforce in Indianapolis. Friends described him as an avid cyclist and multi-talented person with skills in woodworking and mechanics.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Katrina Fouts sentenced to prison after husband's body found in ditch