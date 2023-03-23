Pendragon Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Pendragon (LON:PDG) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£3.62b (up 5.8% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: UK£45.5m (down 31% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 1.3% (down from 1.9% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: UK£0.033 (down from UK£0.047 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Pendragon Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 1.6%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.3% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Specialty Retail industry.

The company's shares are down 4.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Pendragon that you should be aware of.

