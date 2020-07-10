PenFed Credit Union Welcomes 2020 Class of Interns

Students Will Gain Real-World Experiences and Build a Financial Literacy Toolkit to Empower Military Servicemembers, Veterans and their Communities

TYSONS, Va., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, welcomed its 2020 class of summer interns this week with a combination of virtual and in-office interaction.

"Despite these challenging times when many employers have canceled programs for college students, we see tremendous value in offering real-world business experiences to the best and brightest," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Our 19 interns were selected through a very competitive process among nearly 1,500 applicants. I am confident these interns will provide value to our business units and will come away with a new appreciation of the credit union mission of 'people helping people.'"

PenFed's six-and-a-half-week internship program brings together a diverse group of students, including 16 undergraduates and three graduate students, from 14 universities representing eight states and the District of Columbia.

In addition to working across PenFed's various business units, the interns will also work together with employees on a group project to complete a Financial Literacy Toolkit for the PenFed Foundation with marketing, finance and technology components. The PenFed Foundation is PenFed's philanthropic arm empowering military servicemembers, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. At the conclusion of the program, the interns will present their capstone project to the PenFed leadership team.

As part of the program, one day a week will be dedicated to learning and interacting with PenFed's leaders as interns learn about all aspects of the credit union's business. Interns will also have the opportunity to participate in a philanthropic project, team-building events, receive leadership and management training and enjoy presentations from PenFed executives.

The internship is being facilitated virtually and interns that are interested have the opportunity to voluntarily visit PenFed's corporate headquarters building to work with their team in-person, meet executive leadership and to attend a graduation.

Last year, PenFed's internship program was selected by college recruiting firm WayUp as a "Top 100 Internship Program." The annual list was judged by a panel of industry experts and over 100,000 public votes.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans and student loans with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

PENFED logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Credit Union) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-credit-union-welcomes-2020-class-of-interns-301091587.html

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union