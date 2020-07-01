PenFed Foundation Receives Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 2020 'Nonprofit of the Year' Award

Prestigious Award Honors Community Leadership, Efforts That Make a Positive Impact and Those That Do Good in the Community

TYSONS, Va., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the PenFed Foundation is pleased to announce it was named "Nonprofit of the Year" by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The award, which is a part of the Chamber's 2020 Greater Washington Good Business Awards, honors and celebrates the leadership of individuals, businesses and nonprofits that serve as powerful champions for good in the Greater Washington Area.

PenFed Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Foundation) More

PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John "Mick" Nicholson accepted the award on behalf of the thousands of veterans and service members the Foundation serves each year during a virtual ceremony with Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce officials.

"All of us here at the PenFed Foundation want to thank the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce for this tremendous distinction," said Gen. Nicholson. "We focus on the financial well-being of service members and veterans. Our vision is that every service member would be able to serve our nation free of financial worry and that veterans can realize the financial stability and opportunity that they deserve after serving our nation."

Award judges were particularly impressed with the Foundation's quick action in creating the COVID-19 Emergency Finance Relief Program. In March, PenFed Foundation became the first national Veterans Service Organization (VSO) to launch a COVID-19 relief program for emergency financial assistance for the military community. The program received national media attention and the response was overwhelming with over 6,000 applications in the first four days.

To date, more than 560 military families have been helped through the program and more than $600,000 in COVID-19 emergency relief has been provided to veterans and active duty service members. The Foundation also provided the veteran-owned business community with online resources and education to assist with economic recovery.

"Congratulations to the PenFed Foundation for recognizing the needs of the Veteran community during the Covid-19 crisis and acting to ensure that no Veteran is left unsupported," said Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Julie Coons. "The PenFed Foundation is a critical organization meeting the needs of our Northern Virginia community."

The PenFed Foundation – PenFed Credit Union's charitable arm – was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-foundation-receives-northern-virginia-chamber-of-commerce-2020-nonprofit-of-the-year-award-301086534.html

SOURCE PenFed Foundation