Penguin becomes first to undergo MRI scan in Somerset

A "wobbly" Fairy Penguin is believed to be the first of his kind in the world to undergo an MRI scan.

Chaka, who lives at Sea Life in Weymouth, undertook the MRI scan at Cave Veterinary Specialists in Somerset.

It was held to investigate Chaka's balance issue that meant the "occasional wobble when waddling".

The scan has been described as a significant milestone in the field of veterinary medicine.

Pippa Tucker, from Cave Veterinary Specialists, said the MRI was "something totally new" for the team and the biggest challenge was ensuring Chaka was comfortable.

"Unlike the cats and dogs we regularly treat, penguins can hold their breath for a considerable time, so our dedicated team made sure to closely monitor Chaka during the scan," Ms Tucker said.

"Chaka's results have come back to show no detrimental issue to his health, and his scan now brings a range of new knowledge."

It is hoped the information gathered during the scan could go on to support the conservation of the world's wild population of Fairy Penguins, which are the smallest of the 17 penguin species.

Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park is home to Europe's only colony of Fairy Penguins, sometimes known as Little Blue Penguins or Little Penguins.

Kico Iraola, curator at Sea Life Weymouth, added: "Chaka has become a penguin pioneer.

"Although his own waddle may still be a little wobbly, he has made great strides for the world of veterinary science and the penguin world."

