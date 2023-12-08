Penguin chick goes for a dip in adorable first swimming lesson
A two-month-old little blue penguin named Julep took her first steps to becoming an independent chick, diving headfirst into her first swimming lesson.
A two-month-old little blue penguin named Julep took her first steps to becoming an independent chick, diving headfirst into her first swimming lesson.
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Using a business credit card for personal expenses should be avoided. Not only is it a tax nightmare, but it can add unnecessary problems to your plate. Here's what you need to know.
As the holidays approach, if you are in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be your best time to buy. Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November to a new two-year low.
Who you got, Chiefs or Bills? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin choose sides in a fun debate on a game with so much fantasy goodness.
Goofy glassware, graphic socks and Mickey-shaped beanies — read on for head-to-toe inspiration.
Also on deck: Monopoly on markdown, a robovac for under $100, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer oven for nearly $100 off and so, so much more.
Remember the pre-COVID economy? It's finally back.
It's a must-win week for many fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs. Dalton Del Don is here to help with his lineup advice for every Week 14 game.
The most recent mulch video came to me in the middle of the night, when I was hours into scrolling through a particularly nasty bout of insomnia. Mulch posts have periodically appeared in my restless nights for months. In the hours that I know I should be sleeping, I am hounded by content of petite dogs proclaiming that they’re soilpilled, or mulchmaxxing, or delighting in eating mulch with fellow sisters of the loam.
Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals.
We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste and budget.
Spotify CFO Paul Vogel will exit his position in March of next year.
'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one fan.
Williams has long been considered the prize of this class, but Maye has turned it into a tug-of-war that all boils down to some key factors.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Less than three weeks ago, French startup Amo released ID. As I hinted in my article covering this much-anticipated launch, ID was Amo’s first idea. Once again, this new app will be dissected by social app enthusiasts and other companies working in this space because Amo was co-founded by 10 veterans in the industry who cut their teeth on Zenly, the location-sharing app that was acquired by Snap, grew to become one of Europe’s biggest social apps with 18 million daily active users and then was shut down by Snap.
The whirlwind management drama at OpenAI last month concluded with co-founder Sam Altman reinstated within a week of his surprise dismissal -- and a much bigger role for Microsoft, which ended up with a seat on the board for the first time since investing billions into the startup earlier this year. “The invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA’s information gathering process and comes in advance of launching any phase 1 investigation, which would only happen once the CMA has received the information it needs from the partnership parties," said Sorcha O’Carroll, senior director for Mergers at the CMA, in a statement. An investigation, meanwhile, goes through several stages that could result in the CMA taking steps to de-couple the pair.
The feature is available through Android's Personal Safety app