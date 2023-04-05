Penguin chicks hatched at Manx wildlife park relocated to England

Nine endangered Humboldt penguins born at a wildlife park on the Isle of Man have been relocated to zoos in England as part of a scheme to protect them.

A group of three males have been safely transported to Dudley Zoo, from Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ballaugh.

Meanwhile, six females, named after reality stars the Kardashians, have moved to West Midland Safari Park.

Park manager Kathleen Graham said it was "a great success story" and a boost to the conservation of the species.

The move was part of a European breeding programme to protect the rare birds and comes after 14 penguins were safely relocated to the Exploris Aquariam, in Northern Ireland, in 2021.

Humboldt penguins, which are native to South America, are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A spokesman for West Midland Safari Park, said the birds had "settled in quickly" and were "already swimming and eating with the rest of the colony".

The penguins, named Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendal and Kylie, should further boost the safari park's breeding efforts, he added.

Curraghs Wildlife Park, which houses more than 60 species of animals, has successfully reared 26 Humboldt penguins since 2018.

Ms Graham said the team were "very proud" of their efforts following "a lot of dedicated work" breeding and caring for the park's penguin colony.

"Not only have we made a significant contribution to the captive back up population of this wonderful penguin species, but also helped to boost the conservation work in the field," she added.

In recent years, the Manx park has also raised more than £2,000 to support Sphenisco, a charity which educates people in Chile and Peru on how to protect the species.

