Is Penguin International Limited (SGX:BTM) Struggling With Its 0.7% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll evaluate Penguin International Limited (SGX:BTM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Penguin International:

0.0068 = -S$1.5m ÷ (S$195m – S$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Penguin International has an ROCE of 0.7%.

Is Penguin International’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Penguin International’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 1.0% average in the Shipping industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Penguin International’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

As we can see, Penguin International currently has an ROCE of 0.7%, less than the 18% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Penguin International is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Penguin International’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Penguin International has total assets of S$195m and current liabilities of S$43m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.