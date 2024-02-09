Penguin parades ending, World Peace Bell development: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

The final penguin parade at the zoo will be marched in February.

I remember the first time I saw the Cincinnati Zoo’s king penguins line up for a penguin parade. Adorable! The last such parade will be marched on Feb. 25, so I thought we should take a waddle down memory lane – and learn what’s next for the zoo penguins.

I’m Terry DeMio, the opioid epidemic and vulnerable people reporter for The Enquirer. But I also get to do zoo stories sometimes. Today’s penguin package includes photos and video of the march, thanks to photographers Carter Skaggs and Liz Dufour, and even a bit of trivia.

Take a look for an insider’s view of the penguins and find out how to visit the beloved birds after the parade is retired.

(If you plan to catch one of the final parades, note that they only take place if temperatures are safe for the penguins, which is under 50 degrees.)

What else you need to know Friday, Feb. 9

⛅ Weather: High of 65. A shower in the area in the morning; otherwise, rather cloudy and warm.

🏙️ Going Up | Hotels, offices, shops coming to Newport's World Peace Bell site.

💐 Need flowers this Valentine's Day? 10 Greater Cincinnati florists to try.

🏈 Bengals announce coaching hires to Zac Taylor’s staff, including new pass game coordinator.

📻 Mojo Nixon, punkabilly musician and former WEBN radio host, dead at 66.

Before you go: Go under there this weekend

From Mardi Gras parties to the Golf Expo and a blues music festival to a fun run in your underwear – there's something for everyone on our list of the top 10 things to do in and around town this weekend.

Have fun out there.

The Justice Department notified President Joe Biden it wouldn’t pursue criminal charges for his handling of classified documents, which were found at his former office in Washington, D.C., and at his home in Delaware.

• President Joe Biden won't face criminal charges for mishandling classified records: DOJ

Officials said the 14-year-old conspired with a man in his 20s who lived out of state to carry out a mass shooting at Mariemont High School.

• Prosecutor: Mariemont student had hit list of 8 students, teacher to kill

A Cincinnati charter school purchased its own busses and avoided Government Square, but last fall the state told them to stop.

• A school started bus service to keep students away from downtown. The state shut it down

Mizithra memories hang heavy in the air at Fairfield's Old Spaghetti Factory ... a reminder of days gone by.

• The Old Spaghetti Factory is alive and kickin' out mizithra in this Cincinnati suburb

Police in the Bahamas this week arrested two people on sexual assault charges after two American women on a Carnival cruise said they were drugged and raped while in the Caribbean country.

• 2 Kentucky women say they were drugged, raped by Bahamas resort staffers, suspects arrested

