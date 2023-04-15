Penguins GM search: Here are 6 candidates to succeed Hextall

It wasn’t so long ago that PPG Paints Arena was a hothouse for growing promising hockey executives.

During Ray Shero’s tenure as GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins, his assistants included Jason Botterill, Tom Fitzgerald, and Bill Guerin, all of whom went on to become GMs elsewhere. He also hired Patrik Allvin, now GM in Vancouver, as a scout and promoted him to director of European scouting.

If any of those guys still were in the organization, replacing Ron Hextall probably would be pretty easy. The chosen one simply would have to move his possessions down the hall to a larger office.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

