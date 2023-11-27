From penguins to polar bears: Check out ODOT's artistic snowplows

Plowing Ohio's wintry roads is serious business.

What the actual plow looks like? Well, it can be light-hearted.

Ohio Department of Transportation District 4, which is based in Coventry Township, again asked school districts throughout Northeast Ohio to paint their plows and is now asking people to vote on their favorite.

The choices include penguins, polar bears and even the Abominable Snow Monster from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

The program allows local community groups and schools to show off their artistic skills. Schools from Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties are participating this year.

Voting began today on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ODOTD4 and continues through 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Each "like" counts as one vote and the plow that receives the most likes wins.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Photos: See ODOT District 4's 2023 Paint-the-Plow entries