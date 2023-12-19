Penguins survive blown lead, beat Wild 4-3

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3) showed their strengths and weaknesses within minutes of the other. A clean and effective effort staked them a 3-0 lead in the first 24 minutes, but sloppy mistakes and blown defensive coverages allowed the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4) to erase that margin within 11 minutes covering the late second period and early third.

A 3-0 lead became a 3-3 game before Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal about 90 seconds after Minnesota tied it. The Penguins regrouped for a 4-3 win at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins rookie Valtteri Puustinen had two primary assists to spring the Penguins to their three-goal lead.

