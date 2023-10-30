Peninsula Community Health Services buys Bremerton apartment building for staff housing

Peninsula Community Health Services recently purchased an under-construction apartment building on Lower Wheaton Way in Bremerton with plans of using its 29 units for workforce housing.

PCHS recently closed on the East Bremerton property, which sits across the street from the old Bay Bowl bowling alley, for $5.5 million, the organization’s CEO, Jennifer Kreidler-Moss, told the Kitsap Sun on Thursday. PCHS bought the development through bankruptcy proceedings for the property’s previous owner, Bremerton-based R&G Development Group. The corporation filed for bankruptcy in May, according to court documents.

Construction began on what was labeled the Sage Apartments – the development group’s first project, according to its website – but work stopped, and the project has sat unfinished for several months. PCHS expects to spend another $2.5 million to finish work at the site, Kreidler-Moss said, noting that the organization hopes to have the project wrapped up in spring 2024.

PCHS staff will pay rent for the units, and Kreidler-Moss said the organization is hoping to maintain affordable rates given the low inventory of housing in the area. A couple of the units will be reserved for health care providers moving to the area for residency, with the hopes of improving recruitment for that program. PCHS will also be able to work with staff to build unit deposits, which can be a barrier to housing, over time if needed, Kreidler-Moss added.

“It goes along with the idea that Kitsap Public Health identified health care access as one crisis area in our county, and we just thought this was a more unique opportunity to try and combat that from a different angle, to see if offering some stabilized housing would bring more providers and staff into the area,” Kreidler-Moss said, noting that support staff have been a particular area of workforce need for PCHS lately.

Residents must work for the organization, and if a staff member were to separate from PCHS, they would have to move out once their lease finished, she said.

Kreidler-Moss acknowledged that PCHS won’t always have the best benefit packages for staff or offer top-of-the-line wages but said that the organization sees housing as an offering to help a subset of employees who are interested in staying on longer-term.

“We recognize that it’s a unique way to help come at the workforce staffing issues,” she said. “We’re interested to see if it will make a difference in our ability to kind of stabilize the workforce from the community health side of the county.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Peninsula Community Health Services buys Bremerton apartments