Peninsula Fiber Network Adds Industry Veteran To Its Leadership Team

Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota today announced the addition of Jason Bordeaux as its new Director of Sales.

Thom Sumbler, SVP of Business Development for PFN stated, “I am now focusing more on business development and mergers and acquisitions opportunities for PFN. We are excited to add Jason and his decades of success to our team. He is inheriting a strong sales organization and we expect our solid growth to continue.”

Scott Randall, General Manager of Peninsula Fiber Network, stated “We have made a number of strategic hires over the last year and adding Jason positions PFN to continue to flourish in our current markets and opens the doors for opportunities in new target areas. I am excited to have Jason and his decades of experience, join my staff.”

Jason Bordeaux

Bordeaux began his telecommunications industry career with Charter Communications where he spent nearly twenty-years as a nationally recognized, elite performer in various sales and leadership roles within the Enterprise, Carrier, National and SMB teams. Most prominently, he served as Sr. Director of SMB Sales responsible for a 7-state region. Before joining PFN, he also managed the outbound fiber-optic business sales unit of TDS Telecom in Southern Wisconsin.

Jason lives in Marquette, MI with his wife, Stephanie. In their free time, they enjoy travelling both regionally and abroad as well as spending time with their sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

