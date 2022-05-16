Peninsula Fiber Network Adds Industry Veteran To Its Leadership Team

·2 min read

Marquette, MI --News Direct-- Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC

Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota today announced the addition of Jason Bordeaux as its new Director of Sales.

Bordeaux began his telecommunications career with Charter Communications (Spectrum) where he spent nearly twenty-years in various sales and leadership roles within the Enterprise, Carrier, National and SMB teams. Most prominently, he served as Sr. Director of SMB Sales responsible for a 7-state region. Most recently, he also managed the outbound fiber-optic business sales unit of TDS Telecom in Southern Wisconsin.

Thom Sumbler, SVP of Business Development for PFN stated, “I am now focusing more on business development and mergers and acquisitions opportunities for PFN. We are excited to add Jason and his decades of success to our team. He is inheriting a strong sales organization and we expect our solid growth to continue.”

Scott Randall, General Manager of Peninsula Fiber Network, stated “We have made a number of strategic hires over the last year and adding Jason positions PFN to continue to flourish in our current markets and opens the doors for opportunities in new target areas. I am excited to have Jason and his decades of experience, join my staff.”

Jason Bordeaux

Bordeaux began his telecommunications industry career with Charter Communications where he spent nearly twenty-years as a nationally recognized, elite performer in various sales and leadership roles within the Enterprise, Carrier, National and SMB teams. Most prominently, he served as Sr. Director of SMB Sales responsible for a 7-state region. Before joining PFN, he also managed the outbound fiber-optic business sales unit of TDS Telecom in Southern Wisconsin.

Jason lives in Marquette, MI with his wife, Stephanie. In their free time, they enjoy travelling both regionally and abroad as well as spending time with their sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Contact Details

Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN)

Scott Randall, General Manager

+1 906-232-1012

srandall@pfnllc.net

Company Website

https://www.pfnllc.net/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/peninsula-fiber-network-adds-industry-veteran-to-its-leadership-team-615008188

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 24 Screenshots Of Management Being Awful To Employees That Will Make Your Blood Boil

    Prepare to be appalled.View Entire Post ›

  • Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month

    Passive income is a wonderful thing: The money comes in while you do nothing but own the stock. In this case, that means shares of a stock that pays you in dividends. As a REIT, it's obliged to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Agree Realty does that monthly, which can make it even more agreeable to income investors.

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Microsoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to “nearly double” its budget for employee salary increases and boost the range of stock compensation it gives some workers by at least 25%, an effort to retain staff and help people cope with inflation.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals bet against Apple stock — and built stakes in Alphabet and Meta last quarter

    Burry's Scion Asset Management fund held bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Workers to split $600,000 after South Carolina tip pool ruled illegal

    A restaurant in South Carolina has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 to nearly 100 workers who were forced to share their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor has ruled.

  • Here's a Simple Strategy to Make $70,000 in Passive Income

    Whether you're planning to retire in your sixties or a lot earlier, there's one thing you're going to need -- passive income. Here's a simple strategy to make $70,000 in passive income per year. You only need simple math to determine the critical prerequisites needed to generate $70,000 in annual passive income.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.

  • 2 Cheap Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy and Forget

    A couple of growth stocks that are trading near their 52-week lows and can be tempting options to just buy and forget about include Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Its price-to-earnings ratio of 21 looks like a steal for a business that is still growing revenue at a rate of 23%.

  • Carvana Issued a New Operating Plan. The Stock Is Rallying.

    Carvana shares were rising Monday as investors reacted to the used car platform’s new operating plan, which aims to grow sales and profits while rapidly reducing expenses. In the short term, Carvana (ticker: CVNA ) expects sequential reductions in selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold throughout the year, with a fourth-quarter goal of $4,000 per retail unit. Midterm, the company is setting a goal of $3,000 SG&A expenses per unit sold.

  • Why Occidental (OXY) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

    Occidental (OXY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a...

  • 3 Stocks That Could Quickly Rebound After the Tech Stock Crash

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down some 30% from all-time highs, but many individual stocks have been beaten down even more than that. Three Fool.com contributors think that Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) will make a quick turnaround once the selling has abated. Nicholas Rossolillo (Qualcomm): For a number of years, investors pretty much forgot all about mobile chip giant Qualcomm.

  • Boeing plans job fair in downtown Montgomery

    The company says it's looking for people who can work virtually, as well as people who can relocate.